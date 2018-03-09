Man pleads guilty to murder in death of 6-month-old son

A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse in the death of his 6-month-old son.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says 23-year-old Benny Clark, of Reece, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and child abuse. Prosecutors say Greenwood County authorities were called to a hospital last August to investigate a possible child abuse.

Investigators determined injuries suffered by the child, named Cooper, weren’t consistent with the parents’ story of what happened. The boy’s mother left him with Clark when she went to work. When she returned home, the boy was having trouble breathing. Cooper died two days later at a Wichita hospital.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 5th.