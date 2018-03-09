WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


60°F
Clear
Feels Like 60°
Winds ENE 8 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear26°

Thu
Weather for Thursday is Mostly Cloudy23°
10°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy32°
12°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy40°
34°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Rain45°
24°

Man pleads guilty to murder in death of 6-month-old son

by on March 9, 2018 at 10:29 AM

A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse in the death of his 6-month-old son.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says 23-year-old Benny Clark, of Reece, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder and child abuse.  Prosecutors say Greenwood County authorities were called to a hospital last August to investigate a possible child abuse. 

Investigators determined injuries suffered by the child, named Cooper, weren’t consistent with the parents’ story of what happened.  The boy’s mother left him with Clark when she went to work.  When she returned home, the boy was having trouble breathing.  Cooper died two days later at a Wichita hospital.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 5th.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.