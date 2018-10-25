WIBW News Now!

Man pleads guilty to killing Kansas City police captain in 2016

October 25, 2018

A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing a Kansas City, Kansas, police captain in 2016.

Jamaal Lewis was scheduled to go to trial on November 5th but pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree felony murder in the shooting death of 46-year-old Captain Robert Melton.

The Kansas City Star reports Lewis was originally charged with capital murder after Melton was shot in July 2016.  Melton was searching for suspects in a drive-by shooting when he saw Lewis walking and tried to block him with his patrol car.

Prosecutors say Lewis pulled a handgun and fired several shots through the passenger-side window of Melton’s vehicle.

Lewis could be sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years. He will be sentenced on November 30th.

