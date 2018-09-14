Man pleads guilty to skimming bank information from Kansas City-area ATMs.

A 23-year-old Romanian man in the United States illegally pleaded guilty to placing skimming devices on Kansas City-area ATMs.

The Kansas City Star reports the devices are used to illegally obtain PINS and debit card numbers from people who use the machines. They then transfer the numbers into gift cards.

David Velcu pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of counterfeit or unauthorized access devices. He was arrested in April after police discovered the devices on ATMs at QuikTrips in Olathe, Kansas, and Riverside, Missouri.

Federal prosecutors said investigators recovered 15 unauthorized access devices, and 78 “re-encoded” magnetic strip gift cards, when Velcu was arrested.

Authorities said Velcu entered the U.S. from Mexico last year.