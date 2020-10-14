Man Pleads Guilty to Topeka Carjacking
A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to an armed carjacking in Kansas, a crime investigators solved by testing DNA on a hat and wig he left behind, authorities say.
Forty-three year old Antonio Duane Simpson of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of carjacking.
The crime happened in December of 2018 in Topeka.
The U.S. attorney’s office says that Simpson admitted in his plea that he stopped a man, and demanded his wallet.
The victim refused, and Simpson shot him during a struggle.
He then took the victim’s keys, and drove away in the victim’s Toyota Tacoma.
He left behind a hat and wig he had been wearing.
A DNA test on those items tied Simpson to the crime.
The vehicle had been destroyed by fire by the time it was found in Kansas City, Missouri.
Both sides agreed to recommend a 15-year prison sentence.
Sentencing is set for February 2nd.