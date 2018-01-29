Man pleads guilty in traffic death while fleeing police

A Kansas City, Kansas, man has pleaded guilty to causing a deadly crash while fleeing from a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper.

The Kansas City Star reports that 47-year-old David Colvin admitted to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the August 2016 death of Janet Eimer. The 66-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman died when Colvin took off after the trooper tried to stop him for a traffic violation. He then ran a red light and collided with Eimer’s vehicle.

The patrol said at the time that the trooper hadn’t started to pursue the vehicle, but was following at a distance when the crash occurred. Sentencing is set for March 23.