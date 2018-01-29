WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


23°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 23°
Winds North 0 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy52°
35°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy53°
26°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy34°
16°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear42°
32°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy47°
11°

Man pleads guilty in traffic death while fleeing police

by on January 29, 2018 at 5:12 PM

A Kansas City, Kansas, man has pleaded guilty to causing a deadly crash while fleeing from a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper.

The Kansas City Star reports that 47-year-old David Colvin admitted to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the August 2016 death of Janet Eimer.  The 66-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman died when Colvin took off after the trooper tried to stop him for a traffic violation.  He then ran a red light and collided with Eimer’s vehicle.

The patrol said at the time that the trooper hadn’t started to pursue the vehicle, but was following at a distance when the crash occurred.  Sentencing is set for March 23.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.