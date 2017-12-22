WIBW News Now!

Man pleads no-contest to choking infant at Overland Park Walmart

by on December 22, 2017 at 4:19 PM

A New Jersey man will be sentenced next month for choking a 4-month-old child at a Walmart in Overland Park.

Fifty-four-year-old Oleh Zhownirovych of Clifton, New Jersey, pleaded no contest Thursday to aggravated battery and intentional harm and battery.  An aggravated kidnapping charge was dropped.

In October, authorities said Zhownirovych walked up to Monquisha Hill in a checkout line and started choking her daughter, who was in the shopping cart.  He stopped when the mother started screaming.  People in the store came to help and held him until police arrived.

Hill didn’t know the man and a motive for his actions was unclear.  The baby was uninjured.

Zhownirovych was the pastor of a Ukrainian Orthodox church in Clifton but left the position last year.

