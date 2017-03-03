WIBW News Now!

Man pleads no contest in crash that killed Kansas toddler

by on March 3, 2017 at 11:20 AM (2 hours ago)

A Kansas man will be sentenced in May for causing a fatal traffic crash while he was fleeing from law enforcement.

Forty-one-year-old Boyd Chism, of Shawnee, pleaded no contest Thursday to reckless second-degree murder in the November 2015 death of 17-month-old Addilynn Poole.

The Kansas City Star reports Chism also pleaded no contest to a charge of aggravated battery for injuries suffered by another child.

A Johnson County judge accepted the pleas and found Chism guilty. His sentencing is scheduled for May 11.

Chism’s car hit a vehicle driven by Addilynn’s mother as he was fleeing from a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy who tried to stop him for speeding.

