Man rescued from Kansas River early Wednesday morning in northeast Topeka

A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being pulled from the Kansas River.

Lt. Chris Heaven says Topeka police officers, fire crews and AMR worked in conjunction on the early morning water rescue near an ATV park located in the area of NE Chester.

According to police scanner traffic, the man was able to call 911 around 3 a.m. after falling into the river.

Police and additional emergency personnel searched the area for more than an hour before finding the man.

An overnight watch commander told WIBW News Now the man may have slid down the embankment and into the water after having a seizure.

Heaven says he was pulled from water around 6 a.m. and transported to a local hospital after being treated by AMR at the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates.