Man resentenced to life in killing of 18-year-old woman

July 21, 2017

Authorities say one of three men convicted in the killing of a Kansas woman initially left to die in a car’s trunk has been resentenced.

The Kansas City Star reports that 29-year-old Joseph Mattox won’t be eligible for parole for 50 years under the life sentence imposed Wednesday after he waived his right to a jury trial.

The Kansas Supreme Court tossed his original Hard 50 sentence because a judge, not a jury, imposed it.

His attorney argues he should be eligible for parole after 25 years.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Keighley Alyea, of Overland Park, was attacked and thrown into a car’s trunk in 2009 before being beaten and stabbed to death when she regained consciousness and began screaming.

Her body was found in Missouri’s Cass County.

