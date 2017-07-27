Man robbed at gunpoint in central Topeka

Topeka police are searching for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint Wednesday night in central Topeka.

According to a news release, the incident happened at 10:30 p.m. in the area of SW 18th and Clay.

The victim told officers he was approached by a man who pulled out a handgun and demanded he hand over personal items.

The suspect is described as a six-foot tall black man with a medium build. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect fled the area on foot.

Topeka police detectives and K9 units responded and tried to track the suspect, but were unable to locate him.

The victim was not injured.

This incident occurred around the same time as a knife-wielding suspect held up a southwest Topeka liquor store and was the third armed robbery reported on Wednesday.