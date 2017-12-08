Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

A convicted sex offender has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old Kansas girl.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office announced that 44-year-old Kelly Farr of Scott County, Kansas, was sentenced Wednesday for attempted rape.

The victim reported that Farr began assaulting her when she was in 6th grade and the abuse continued for two years.

Farr was also convicted in 2004 of indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.

