Man sentenced for child abuse murder of Shawnee baby girl

A 27-year-old man was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for the child abuse-related death of an infant girl in Shawnee.

Aaron Peck pleaded no contest in November to intentional second-degree murder in the 2015 death of 7-month-old Analeece McHenry-Widmer.

The Kansas City Star reports Peck was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years and 11 months in prison.

Peck shared an apartment with the baby’s mother.

Paramedics called to the apartment said the baby was having convulsions. Doctors determined she suffered severe head trauma.

Peck initially told police that a 2-year-old child in the home injured the girl but doctors said a young child could not have inflicted the injuries she suffered.