Man sentenced for false statements in Dodge City hate crime

by on March 17, 2017 at 3:00 PM (3 hours ago)

A Dodge City man pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI during an investigation of a hate crime attack on three Somali men.

Federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Diego Martinez entered the plea Thursday for statements made during an FBI interview in October 2015. The case arose from an unprovoked attack in June 2015 of three Somali men in Dodge City. Martinez’s brother and half-brother were sentenced in February for their roles in the crime.

Martinez admitted he gave a false alibi to the FBI for his whereabouts when the attack occurred, and falsely said his cell phone wasn’t working at the time.
Prosecutors said Martinez knew the statements were false and that they obstructed the investigation.

Martinez will be sentenced June 1.