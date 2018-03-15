WIBW News Now!

Man sentenced for gunshot that struck 5-year-old girl

March 15, 2018

A Topeka man has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for a gunshot that struck a 5-year-old girl at a hotel in Lenexa.

The Kansas City Star reports that 36-year-old Antwaun Nelson Fulton was sentenced on Thursday.  He pleaded guilty in January to felony charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries to her leg when she was shot in July at the Crossland Economy Studios.  Authorities say Fulton was shooting at a man with whom he had a previous dispute.

