Man Sentenced For Indecent Liberties With Child

Timothy Glen Martins, 47, of Lawrence, has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility for parole for 25 years for a conviction of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
Martins also was sentenced to 59 months for another count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, 41 months for another count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and 32 months for indecent liberties with a child.
The sentences will be served concurrently with the Kansas Department of Corrections.
Charges stemmed from incidents occurring 2012 through 2017, in which Martins engaged in sexual conduct with female children under his care and residing in his home.
Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said, “The defendant preyed upon his own children. I commend the survivors for exercising tremendous courage to bring this perpetrator to justice, and making our community safer.”