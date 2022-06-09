Man Sentenced For Killing Baby Daughter

A southern Kansas man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for the killing of his 4-month-old daughter nearly four years ago.
Thirty-six year old Andrew Franklin of Haysville was sentenced to 250 months in prison, KAKE reported.
Franklin pleaded no contest in April to second-degree murder and child abuse in the death of 4-month-old Brexley Grace Franklin.
Police said the baby girl died on September 13, 2018, five days after Haysville police responded to assist EMS on the report of a child having a seizure.
The baby was admitted to a hospital suffering from a skull fracture, and bruises to her jaw.
She was also found to have internal injuries.
Franklin was initially charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse.
He has been behind bars since his arrest in January 2019 related to the baby’s death.