Man Sentenced For Killing His Mother

A suburban Kansas City man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in connection to the death of his 75-year-old mother.
Raymond McManness, 54, was sentenced to 374 months, the Kansas City Star reported.
McManness, of Olathe, pleaded no contest in July to second-degree murder and physical mistreatment of his mother.
Police said McManness didn’t seek medical care for Sharon McManness before she died.
The medical examiner’s office found she died in January 2019 from an infection due to open bed sores, and that she was severely malnourished, weighing just 58 pounds.
Police found no medications, no clean clothing, no working telephones, and minimal food when they searched the home.
Dog feces and urine was found throughout the house.
Soiled clothes that appeared to have been cut off the victim were found in a trash can, court records said.