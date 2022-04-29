Man Sentenced For Murder of Girlfriend’s Ex-Husband

A Paola man has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for the 2018 stabbing death of his girlfriend’s ex-husband.
Vincenzo Lucasta was sentenced to 258 months in prison for the death of 57-year-old David Paterno, of Shawnee, prosecutors said in a news release.
Lucasta pleaded no contest in January to second-degree intentional murder in the case.
Officers found Paterno in a pool of blood inside his home on August 8, 2018, after a neighbor reported hearing a loud fight and seeing a man with a knife leave the house, police said in court records.
Paterno was transported to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.
Lucasta was arrested a week later during a traffic stop in Missouri.
He was initially charged with first-degree murder.
At the time of the murder, Lucasta was dating Paterno’s ex-wife.