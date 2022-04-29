      Weather Alert

Man Sentenced For Murder of Girlfriend’s Ex-Husband

Apr 29, 2022 @ 8:34am

A Paola man has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for the 2018 stabbing death of his girlfriend’s ex-husband.

Vincenzo Lucasta was sentenced to 258 months in prison for the death of 57-year-old David Paterno, of Shawnee, prosecutors said in a news release.

Lucasta pleaded no contest in January to second-degree intentional murder in the case.

Officers found Paterno in a pool of blood inside his home on August 8, 2018, after a neighbor reported hearing a loud fight and seeing a man with a knife leave the house, police said in court records.

Paterno was transported to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Lucasta was arrested a week later during a traffic stop in Missouri.

He was initially charged with first-degree murder.

At the time of the murder, Lucasta was dating Paterno’s ex-wife.

You May Also Like
U.S. Supreme Court Rules Against Kansas Law
Wrongful Conviction Suit Filed In Douglas County
Wichita Police Receive Tough Report From The City
State Gets Tobacco Money
Mistrial in Former Leavenworth Officer Case
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On