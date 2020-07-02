      Breaking News
Spirit of Kansas fireworks display to be rescheduled to a later date

Man Sentenced for Murder

Jul 2, 2020 @ 10:30am

A Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2018 shooting outside a Kansas elementary school that killed one man and left another paralyzed.

Anthony Grable, 34, of Kansas City, Missouri, will not be eligible for parole for 50 years, WDAF-TV reported.

He pleaded guilty last year to first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and burglary.

In July 2018, Grable was installing playground equipment at Sunrise Point Elementary in Overland Park when a fight over tools escalated into a crime spree.

Grable fatally shot Todd Davis and critically injured Efren Gomez.

There were no children at the school at the time.

Grable then unsuccessfully tried to carjack someone at a car wash, then stole an SUV from a man a few blocks away.

Police said he drove to the carjacking victim’s house, where he was taken into custody after a standoff.

In an unsuccessful defense motion that sought a lesser sentence, his attorney said Grable was experiencing a mental health crisis on the day of the shooting.

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman