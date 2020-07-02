Man Sentenced for Murder

A Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2018 shooting outside a Kansas elementary school that killed one man and left another paralyzed.
Anthony Grable, 34, of Kansas City, Missouri, will not be eligible for parole for 50 years, WDAF-TV reported.
He pleaded guilty last year to first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and burglary.
In July 2018, Grable was installing playground equipment at Sunrise Point Elementary in Overland Park when a fight over tools escalated into a crime spree.
Grable fatally shot Todd Davis and critically injured Efren Gomez.
There were no children at the school at the time.
Grable then unsuccessfully tried to carjack someone at a car wash, then stole an SUV from a man a few blocks away.
Police said he drove to the carjacking victim’s house, where he was taken into custody after a standoff.
In an unsuccessful defense motion that sought a lesser sentence, his attorney said Grable was experiencing a mental health crisis on the day of the shooting.