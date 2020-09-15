Man Sentenced For Selling Fake “Herbal Remedies”
A Kansas man has been sentenced to five years on probation for importing and selling misbranded pharmaceutical-grade erectile dysfunction drugs from China, and marketing them as herbal remedies for men, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says.
Sixty-year old Rick Shepard of Overland Park pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to import misbranded drugs.
In his plea, he admitted he was doing business as Epic Products when he sold a product called Euphoric to adult novelty stores in multiple states.
He marketed Euphoric as “all natural herbal supplements for male enhancement.”
In fact, the product contained prescription drugs – the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis.
Shepard purchased the drugs from a supplier in China.
He repackaged the capsules, applied his own labels and distributed them to stores in Kansas, Missouri, and Colorado.
The Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigation teamed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the investigation.