Man sentenced for threatening woman with gun at Topeka day care

A man has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison for putting a gun to the head of a woman at a Topeka day care center where seven small children were present and saying he was going to kill her.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Debra Zollicoffee described Myles Stanford as a “monster” at his sentencing hearing Monday. Stanford also faces 12 months of supervised release after pleading guilty to aggravated assault in the October 2017 incident at Nanny’s Daycare Center in southeast Topeka.

Prosecutors say the children who were present ranged in age from 13 months to 3 years. One child was a son Sanford has with his girlfriend, who is related to Zollicoffee.

Stanford’s public defender, Heather Nelson, says tensions were “really high” that day.

Photo courtesy of Shawnee County Department of Corrections.