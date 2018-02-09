WIBW News Now!

Man sentenced for soliciting nude photos from 15-year-old

by on February 9, 2018 at 1:45 PM (2 hours ago)

A 33-year-old man was sentenced to about 2.5 years in prison for soliciting nude photos from a 15-year-old girl.

Sean Wenger, of Osage City, was sentenced Thursday for sexual exploitation of a child.  He also must register as a sex offender for 25 years and will be on post-release supervision for the rest of his life.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports prosecutors said they found 20 nude images of the girl on Wenger’s phone.  Texts between the two showed he had demanded the photos while she was in Douglas County.

No physical contact between Wenger and the girl was alleged.

