Man Sentenced to 54+ Years for Correction Officer Assault

An inmate convicted of attempted murder for assaulting a corrections officer in 2019 has been sentenced to more than 54 years in prison for the attack.
Ray Miles, 58, of Topeka, was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and battery against a corrections officer.
Miles attacked Shawnee County corrections officer Kourtney Flynn while Flynn was trying to retrieve a cordless phone from his cell.
Miles pushed Flynn to an isolated area of the jail, and tried to stab her several times with a pen before other workers restrained him.
Miles was in the jail to serve the remaining year of his sentences for attacking several employees of Topeka television station WIBW in 2012.
Miles broke into the station and assaulted the employees because they refused to report on a problem he was having with the Department of Veterans Affairs.