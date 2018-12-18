WIBW News Now!

Man sentenced to over 100 years in prison for killing 3-year-old Evan Brewer

by on December 17, 2018 at 6:02 PM (1 hour ago)

A 41-year-old Kansas man has been sentenced to 109 years and six months in prison for abusing and killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, whose body was found encased in concrete in the garage of a Wichita rental home they had lived in.

Stephen Bodine was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the 2017 killing of Evan Brewer.  He was sentenced on Monday.

Prosecutors say the Bodine and Evan’s mother, 37-year-old Miranda Miller, tortured the boy for months before his death, including chaining him naked in a basement and forcing him to stand in a corner for hours.

Miller pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder and other charges.  Her plea deal required her to testify against Bodine.  She is due to be sentenced in January.

