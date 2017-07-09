Man seriously injured after falling from Kansas Ave. bridge

Topeka police say a man was critically injured Sunday evening when he tried to jump across a gap separating the north and southbound lanes of the Kansas Avenue bridge.

Lt. Aaron Jones says the incident happened around 6 p.m. on the south side of the bridge. The victim is believed to be around 18 – 19 years old.

Witnesses told police it looked like the man didn’t realize there was a gap between the barriers when he jumped.

“There’s nothing between the north and southbound lanes of traffic,” said Jones. “It would look like there’s something between the barriers, but there’s not. He was either trying to jump the gap or – what the witnesses believe – he thought there was something between the two barriers and fell.”

Jones says the man fell around 25 feet to the ground below. He suffered life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police say there is no reason to believe this was a suicide attempt.