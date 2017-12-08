WIBW News Now!

Man who served 23 years for murders he didn’t commit offered full scholarship to Kansas City college

by on December 8, 2017 at 8:38 AM (3 hours ago)

A Kansas man who was released from prison after serving 23 years for two murders he didn’t commit has been offered a full scholarship to a Kansas City community college.

Lamonte McIntyre was offered the scholarship Wednesday by leaders of Metropolitan Community College-Penn Valley.

McIntyre was released from prison in October after Wyandotte County prosecutors dropped charges in a 1994 double murder.

The Kansas City Star reports that while McIntyre was in prison he studied for his GED degree and took college courses.  McIntyre is already taking classes at a barber academy and hopes to one day open his own salon.  He plans to study business at Penn Valley.

Kansas does not offer any compensation to people who are wrongly convicted in the state.

