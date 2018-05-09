WIBW News Now!

Man shot and robbed Tuesday night in Topeka

by on May 9, 2018 at 4:21 AM (25 mins ago)

A man was robbed and shot in Topeka late Tuesday night.

According to a report from Topeka police, at around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of SE Quincy to reports of gunshots and found an adult male victim who had been shot. His wounds were considered non-life threatening. The investigation revealed the victim was ambushed by two suspects described as black males wearing masks and he was robbed of personal belongings. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.