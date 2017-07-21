Man shot after breaking woman’s jaw during altercation

A woman called 911 Thursday night to report that she had shot a man who struck her in the face during an argument.

Topeka police Lt. Steve Roth says the call was made around 8:40 p.m. from a home in the 1700 block of Lower Silver Lake Road.

Responding officers found 36-year-old Travis Cook suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Roth says Cook was shot during an altercation with 32-year-old Stacey Michael.

Officers learned that Cook broke Michael’s jaw during the fight. Michael then shot Cook and ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment and later released into police custody.

Cook was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for aggravated domestic battery.

Michael was arrested for unrelated charges and, at this point, has not been charged in the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation.