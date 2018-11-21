WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Man shot by police in Pratt dies in hospital

by on November 21, 2018 at 3:51 PM (2 hours ago)

A man shot by police earlier this month near the small Kansas town of Pratt has died.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 38-year-old Rene Prieto died Wednesday in a Wichita hospital, where he had been treated since the shooting on November 13th.   An autopsy is planned and the bureau says in a brief news release that the investigation continues.

The shooting happened after Pratt police officers responded to a report of a man waving a gun on a street outside a home.  Authorities say Prieto fired at one of the responding officers.  Three officers returned fire.  No officers were hurt.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.