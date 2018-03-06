Man shot during drug deal in Wichita has died

Police say a man who was shot last month during a drug deal at a west Wichita Dillons has died.

Officer Paul Cruz says 19-year-old Chris Coley was found with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:45 a.m. on February 19th. The Wichita Eagle reports Coley was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died on Monday. The case is the eighth homicide of the year.

Police say Coley was at Dillon’s with a woman to sell marijuana to a 21-year-old man. The man allegedly shot Coley in the head during the transaction and then drove away from the scene.

The suspect was arrested February 20th on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and other potential charges.