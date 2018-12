Police were called Sunday to the 1900 block of NW Lyman road on the report of a shooting.

A disturbance happened outside a man’s home where two or three other men came on to his porch and one of them shot him once in the midsection.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Officers are looking for a dark-colored SUV. It is possibly a mid-1990s Ford Explorer with a loud muffler.

If you know more about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.