Man Shot in Monday Lawrence Robbery

A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries Monday after being shot and robbed in Lawrence.

According to a release from Lawrence Police, officers were called at Lawrence Memorial Hospital by a 20 year old male just after 12:45 p.m. Monday. The victim reported being shot and robbed in an apartment building in the 2300 block of W 26th Street sometime around 12:30 p.m. The victim sustained what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries as the result of a single gunshot wound.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS.