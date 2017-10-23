Man shot while walking with son in southeast Topeka

A teenage suspect and two accomplices are sought in connection with a Sunday night shooting that left one man injured.

Police say the incident took place around 9:30 p.m. in the area of SE 37th and Adams. The victim was walking with his 16-year-old son when a dark-colored Saturn pulled up next to them.

A heavy-set, black teenager who was armed with a revolver got out of the front passenger seat and told the victims to hand over everything they had.

The man swatted at the gun, and he and his son ran from the scene.

As they were running, the suspect fired three shots. The man was struck by one bullet and suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim’s son was not injured.

The suspect got back in the car and sped away.

Police say the car was driven by a black female in her teens. A white male teenager was in the back seat.

The suspects are still on the loose.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Topeka Police Dept. Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.