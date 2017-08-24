WIBW News Now!

Man shot while walking in southwest Topeka

by on August 24, 2017 at 4:45 AM (9 mins ago)

Police say a man is in the hospital following a Wednesday night shooting in southwest Topeka.

Lt. Andrew Beightel says hospital staff called police around 11 p.m. after the victim was dropped off at the emergency room.

The victim was shot while walking in the 700 block of SW Fairlawn. He was unable to give police a detailed description of the suspect.

Beightel says the victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

