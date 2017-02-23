WIBW News Now!

Man stabbed in southeast Topeka, walks several blocks before calling 911

by on February 23, 2017 at 4:56 AM (17 mins ago)

A man who was stabbed in a southeast Topeka neighborhood Wednesday night walked for several blocks after the attack before calling for help.

Topeka police say officers were called to the 2600 block of SE Adams where they were flagged down by a man suffering from a stab wound.

The victim told police he was walking in the 3400 block of SE Adams shortly after 11 p.m. when a suspect described as a younger male driving a dark SUV pulled up next to him and got out of the vehicle.

The man was stabbed while fighting with the suspect.

The victim then walked north on Adams for about one mile before calling 911. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening wounds.

Police are investigating the incident.   

