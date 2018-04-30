Man struck and killed by train in Wabaunsee County

Authorities say a Kansas man was struck by a train and killed while struggling with a trailer that had detached from his pickup truck at a railroad crossing.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim as 58-year-old David Miller, of Maple Hill. The patrol says Miller got out of the truck to try and re-hitch the trailer. He was trying to get back into the pickup when a Union Pacific train came around the curve Friday night in Wabaunsee County.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. No one aboard the train was hurt.