Man struck, killed while walking on Highway 24

One man is dead Monday morning following a pedestrian versus vehicle accident on Highway 24, near Meriden Road.

First responders were called to the scene around 7:15 a.m. on reports of an injury accident.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jory Custer says the victim was struck by a Subaru SUV while walking in the left-hand lane of westbound Highway 24.

He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead around 8 a.m.

KHP later identified the victim as 85-year-old Jack Streeter, of Grantville.

Custar says Streeter was trying to cross the highway when he was struck by the SUV.

According to an accident report, Streeter had parked his green pickup truck on the shoulder of Highway 24 and was walking across both lanes of traffic to pick up aluminum cans from the center median.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and remained on the scene following the accident.