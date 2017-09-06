Man taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash

A two-vehicle collision in central Topeka sent one man to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The crash at the intersection of SW Huntoon and Lane happened shortly before 9 a.m.

Officer Mitchell Soden says a man driving a blue four-door car was eastbound on Huntoon collided with a white cargo van that was headed north on Lane.

The Topeka Fire Department responded and tended to the driver of the car, who remained seated in the vehicle. The man at one point briefly stood up and appeared to lose his balance before sitting back down in the driver’s seat.

AMR arrived a short time later and helped him onto a stretcher.

Soden says his injuries looked to be minor, but he was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police will review security video to determine which driver caused the crash.

There were at least five passengers in the van. None were injured.