WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


70°F
Clear
Feels Like 70°
Winds Variable 4 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear73°
48°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear81°
56°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear86°
60°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear84°
60°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy83°
58°

Man taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash

by on September 6, 2017 at 11:28 AM (2 hours ago)

A two-vehicle collision in central Topeka sent one man to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The crash at the intersection of SW Huntoon and Lane happened shortly before 9 a.m.

Officer Mitchell Soden says a man driving a blue four-door car was eastbound on Huntoon collided with a white cargo van that was headed north on Lane.

The Topeka Fire Department responded and tended to the driver of the car, who remained seated in the vehicle. The man at one point briefly stood up and appeared to lose his balance before sitting back down in the driver’s seat.

AMR arrived a short time later and helped him onto a stretcher.

Soden says his injuries looked to be minor, but he was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police will review security video to determine which driver caused the crash.

There were at least five passengers in the van. None were injured.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle