Man Throws Girlfriend’s Caged Dog Into River

A Kansas man has been arrested for animal cruelty after he allegedly threw his girlfriend’s caged miniature poodle into a river.
Police said the 24-year-old man tossed the dog, which was confined in a kennel, into the Missouri River at Riverfront Park in Leavenworth, the Leavenworth Times reported.
The dog was rescued by bystanders.
The suspect left the area before police arrived, but officers were able to identify him, as several people witnessed the incident.
He later was arrested for alleged animal cruelty.
Leavenworth Police Major Dan Nicodemus told the newspaper that the man took his girlfriend’s three dogs after a fight.
Her Chihuahua was spotted running loose at another park, and her brindle pug terrier was left with her boyfriend’s family.