Man Up For Murder In Teen Death

A Topeka man accused of leaving out a loaded gun that a toddler later used to accidentally shoot a teenager will go on trial for murder, a judge ruled.
Shawnee County District Judge David Debenham found that prosecutors had enough evidence to try DeJuan Yelverton for first-degree murder and aggravated endangering of a child.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that Yelverton pleaded not guilty to those two counts, but pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay alleged Yelverton left a gun hanging off of the top of a refrigerator in June.
A toddler later got the loaded gun and accidentally shot DaMya Hudnall, 13, in the head.
Hudnall died a few days later.
Kansas law allows first-degree murder charges for deaths that occur during the commission, attempt, or escape from any “inherently dangerous felony,” including aggravated child endangerment.
Yelverton is free on a $100,000 bond.
A trial was scheduled for July 25.