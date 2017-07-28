Man wanted in Dodge City shooting seen in Jetmore

A man accused in a double shooting has been seen in Hodgeman County.

According to a Facebook post from the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office, Xavier Alejandro Maestras was involved in a double shooting in Dodge City. An arrest warrant has been put out for his arrest.

Maestras has been seen in Jetmore and Hodgeman County. He is possibly driving a blue passenger car with partial gold wheels. If you see Maestras, do not approach contact Law Enforcement immediately he is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers are currently canvassing an area where he was possibly sighted in downtown Jetmore.