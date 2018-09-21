Man wanted in 2015 Topeka homicide arrested in Mexico

Authorities say a gang member wanted in a 2015 killing in Kansas has been arrested in Mexico.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of 25-year-old Fernando Diaz on Thursday. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that he has been booked into a jail in Harris County, Texas, where he will be held until he can be extradited to Shawnee County.

Diaz faces a second-degree murder charge in the July 2015 shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Galvan, who died three days after he was found in the driver’s seat of a crashed car in Topeka. The Marshals Service says Diaz fled after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Diaz also is wanted for absconding from probation in a law enforcement assault case. The Marshals Service says Mexican authorities assisted.