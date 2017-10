A fugitive wanted by authorities in Mississippi was arrested Monday in Topeka.

Police located the fugitive after receiving a tip he was hiding in a home in the 2700 block of SE Jefferson Avenue.

Officers and a K9 went to the home around 1 p.m., where they found 27-year-old Travis R. Connors in the attic.

Connors was taken to the Shawnee County Jail on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Meridian, Mississippi.

He was wanted in connection to an October 7 fatal shooting.