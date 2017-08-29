Man wanted for Ottawa County homicide arrested in California

A man wanted in the killing of an Ottawa County man was arrested in California after allegedly stabbing a passenger on an Amtrak train.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 34-year-old Robert Colson, Bucksport, Maine, was wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Matthew Schoshke, whose body was found August 12 at his home in Tescott, Kansas.

The victim’s Ford F150 pickup truck, which was stolen from the scene, was located August 22 in Los Angeles, California.

KBI agents and Ottawa County Sheriff Keith Coleman traveled to California and collected evidence from the abandoned truck. That evidence led investigators to issue a warrant for Colson’s arrest.

Colson was arrested Saturday night while on board an Amtrak train in Martinez, California.

Authorities say Colson stabbed a passenger on the train and was injured while trying to escape.

Colson was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

The Ottawa County Attorney will pursue extradition efforts following Colson’s release from the hospital.

A spokesperson for the KBI says the investigation is ongoing.