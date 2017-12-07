WIBW News Now!

Man wanted on warrant flees to Topeka roof

by on December 7, 2017 at 4:42 AM (16 mins ago)

A man being sought on a federal warrant spent some time on the roof of a Topeka building Wednesday night.

According to Topeka Police, 43-year-old Thomas Kent was being sought by the United States Marshals Service on a weapons violation charge. The investigation led them and Topeka Police officers to the 3600 block of SW Skyline Pkwy as it was believed that Kent was at an apartment there.

When law enforcement approached around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Kent fled on to the roof of the building. Temperatures were quickly dropping and Kent became uncomfortable and surrendered to marshals around 8 p.m.

The investigation into the incident continues.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.