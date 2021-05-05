Man Who Attacked Jewish Center Dies
A man who fatally shot three people at Jewish sites in Kansas in 2014 has died in prison, the Kansas Department of Corrections says.
Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., 80, died at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, where he was serving a sentence for capital murder, attempted murder, assault, and firearms convictions.
He was sentenced to death in November 2015, but had appealed the death sentence.
An autopsy will be performed, but preliminary indications were that Miller died of natural causes, said Carol Pitts, a spokeswoman for the corrections department.
Miller, who was also known as Frazier Glenn Close, testified during his trial that he drove to the Kansas City area in April 2014 to kill Jewish people before he died.
He said he didn’t expect to live long because he had chronic emphysema.
He ambushed and killed three people.
None of the victims were Jewish.