Man who exchanged shots with Topeka police identified

A 23-year-old man who authorities say twice exchanged gunfire with Topeka police before being shot by officers is expected to recover.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Trevon Brown, of Topeka, was shot several times during a gun battle with three officers Thursday. No officers were injured.

Police first encountered Brown about 3 a.m. Thursday while patrolling a neighborhood. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the suspect shot at officers as he fled and two officers returned fire. No one was injured.

The man returned to the scene later in the day. The KBI says when officers tried to arrest him, the man ran again and exchanged gunfire with three officers, who shot him several times. The five officers who fired their weapons in the two shooting incidents have been placed on administrative leave.

Photo courtesy of Kansas Department of Corrections