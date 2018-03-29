WIBW News Now!

Man who killed Viviana Vazquez sentenced to life in prison

by on March 29, 2018 at 2:44 PM (2 hours ago)

A Topeka man convicted in the killing of his estranged wife last summer has been sentenced to life in prison.

Television station KSNT reports that Pedro Enriquez pleaded guilty last month to first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery in the death of 33-year-old Viviana Vazquez.  Enriquez was sentenced Thursday.

Prosecutors say Enriquez abducted Vazquez on June 7 from a Topeka home, where their 10-year-old son said he saw Enriquez drag her outside by the hair.

Viviana Vazquez’s body was found the next day in a wooded area. An autopsy showed she had been strangled.

