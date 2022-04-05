Man Who Offered Ride Murdered

Court records say a Kansas City, Missouri, man fatally shot a Kansas man who offered to give him a ride because it was raining.
Twenty-eight-year-old Aaron Simmons Junior has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 32-year-old David Rowe.
The Olathe man was shot four times outside a closed Independence gas station.
Rowe’s girlfriend told police that Simmons became angry when they drove near him, alleging that they “almost hit him.”
She said Rowe rolled down the window and said they just wanted to give him a ride, and Simmons threatened to shoot him.
She said Rowe then got out of the SUV and challenged the man to shoot him.
The girlfriend then heard gunshots.
Shell casings found at the scene later were matched to a firearm found in Simmons’s home.