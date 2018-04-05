WIBW News Now!

Man who was arrested after sneaking into ex’s attic and falling through ceiling arrested again

by on April 5, 2018 at 4:10 PM (37 mins ago)

A Kansas man who was hospitalized after sneaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and falling through the ceiling has been arrested for allegedly stealing clothes from another home after leaving the hospital.

The Salina Journal reports Tyler Bergkamp was arrested several hours after he walked out of Salina Regional Health Center on Tuesday.  He’d been arrested last week, after authorities said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and hid in the attic for a couple hours before falling through the ceiling.  On Tuesday, a woman reported finding a hospital gown on her bed and noticing her clothing had been disturbed.  Salina police say they’d received a medical-emergency call about Bergkamp and later found him wearing the woman’s T-shirt.

Bergkamp faces charges in both cases.  Prosecutors didn’t respond to an email asking whether Bergkamp had an attorney.

Photo courtesy of Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.